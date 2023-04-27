No matter what happens during the regular season, athletes in many sports have the opportunity to make something good happen during league tournaments or postseason playoffs.

Just ask Houston High School sophomore Connor McKinney.

After losing four times to 6-5 senior Kyle Penner of Mountain Grove during the 2023 season, McKinney beat Penner 8-6 in the final match of singles competition in the South Central Association conference championship tournament Wednesday at Willow Springs.

Penner started fast and built a 2-game lead early, but McKinney battled back and pulled even at 5-5 and then turned the tables on Penner by breaking serve to take a 6-5 lead.

After a huge service break to take a lead late in the final match, Connor McKinney was able to serve for the victory.

McKinney then held serve to go ahead 7-5 and ended up serving out match out at 7-6 to win 8-6.

“I was very proud that he stuck to a game plan that was not his normal style of play and kept that same mentality throughout all of his matches during the day,” HHS coach Josh McKinney said. “He showed some real toughness and mental strength.”

Houston junior Kolten Gayer also played singles in the tournament and made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Penner.

“Kolten played a great match, and I was very proud of his effort and attitude today,” coach McKinney said. “I enjoy having such a coach-friendly player willing to do what is best for the team and willing to listen and work hard in practice.”

HHS freshmen Maggie Wolfe and Halie Hamilton played in the doubles bracket and fell in the first round to a tough duo from Mountain Grove.

“They really tried to work together, talk and make adjustments as a team,” coach McKinney said.

The SCA tournament is played in a single-elimination format.

“The conference tournament is tough,” coach McKinney said. “But I feel like our team is getting better and they really enjoy being around each other. I really am blessed to get to know and coach every single one of these kids.”

The Tennis Tigers hav several matches scheduled prior to competing in districts at Salem.