A weather front that brought strong winds Friday into Saturday caused scattered damage and some electrical outages, authorities said. Despite a tornado warning for southeast Texas County on Friday, there were no reports of damage there. The weather also forced the postpone of Houston’s annual Easter egg until Saturday, April 8. Houston’s softball team was slated to play in a Mountain Grove tournament but that was postponed due to wet fields and wind. Here, a sign down at Hawthorn Avenue and Airport Road in Houston.