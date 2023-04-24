A Houston High School graduate who is a leader in the Lee’s Summit School District has earned a certification for fiscal credibility.

Nathan Holder, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, earned the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations from the Association of School Business Officials International. School business professionals who earn the certification have proven they have the knowledge, expertise and fiscal credibility to lead their school district and effectively manage its finances.

Holder, a 1993 graduate of Houston High School, earned a degree from Webster University. He previously was a teacher at Bourbon and Palmyra. He held administrator posts at Bourbon, Plato, Raymondville and Steelville before later serving at Festus and now Lee’s Summit.

He is the son of former Houston residents and educators Roger and Peggy Holder. He and his wife, Chi, have twin children.