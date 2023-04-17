Works of art produced by students from eight area high schools were on display last Thursday, Friday and Saturday inside the Houston Storm Shelter during the annual Alpha Rho Tau Community Art Show.

The show consisted of entries in a competition. Salem took first in the team standings, while Houston placed second, Liberty finished third, Mountain Grove was fourth, Thayer came in fifth, Willow Springs placed sixth, Hartville finished seventh and Cabool placed eighth.

In the individual points standings, Houston junior Charlotte Fowler took first, while Houston senior Clarissa Hulse placed second, Yadira Blanco of Salem came in third, Katherine Jones of Salem finished fourth and Lyla Cornman of Liberty took fifth.

The Houston Education Foundation supplied the ribbons and plaques for this year’s competition.

HHS junior Charlotte Fowler stands next to her entry in the “chalk pastels” category entitled “Resurrection” depicting Jesus Christ and a lion. Fowler was the overall top points-scorer in the show and helped lift Houston to second place in the team standings.

Two members chose a “Best of Show” for drawing, painting, photography and 3-D, while four other judges choose a “Best of Show” for drawing, painting, photography and 3-D for the Alpha Rho Tau district show.

This was the first time in about 20 years that Houston has hosted the exhibit.

“Houston has not hosted this event for many years, so there was a great deal of time and effort put forth to make it such huge success,” said Houston High School and Middle School art teacher Jode Huffman. “The students from all the schools have worked so incredibly hard on their projects, and should be commended.

“And thank you to the City of Houston for allowing the school to use the Storm Shelter to house the artwork for two weeks.”

Alpha Rho Tau is a name derived from the letters in the word “art.”

Students from Cabool look at entries in the show.

The show featured numerous paintings of varying styles.

The show also featured numerous drawings of varying styles.