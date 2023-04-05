A Houston native has been named director of public affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau.

Janet Adkison comes to Missouri Farm Bureau after reporting for the national rural network RFD-TV based in Nashville.

She started with the network in 2013. Beginning in 2014, Adkison served as the network’s Washington, D.C., news bureau chief covering the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the White House. She returned to Nashville to anchor the Market Day Report. Before she was a national broadcaster, Adkison was a farm broadcaster for KMZU radio in Carrollton, Mo., and the Brownfield Network in Jefferson City. She is a past president of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Her ties to agriculture, and Farm Bureau, go back to childhood. She grew up on a beef farm in Texas County. She was an active member of the Houston FFA chapter and eventually served as a state FFA officer. One of her earliest FFA activities was competing in MOFB’s FFA Public Speaking Contest. She was later involved in Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Program and graduated from the Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow Class XII. Adkison is a Missouri State University graduate.

She has come full circle as the newest MOFB team member. “Janet’s experience as a local and national news reporter, coupled with her knowledge of agricultural issues, will add to our strong communications efforts,” Garrett Hawkins, MOFB president said. “We are happy to welcome her back to Missouri as a part of our team.”

She is the daughter of Polly Adkison. Her brother is David Adkison.