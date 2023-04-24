The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Bruce D. Holden, 66, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was issued a citation for driving with an expired driver’s license on April 13.

•Samantha M. Crawford, 32, of 8658 Peacock Lane in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large on March 28.

•Gregory R. Gathe, 48, of 700 S. First St. in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance on March 29.

Gathe was ticketed after allegedly spinning the wheels of his vehicle on a gravel driveway at a Davis Street residence.