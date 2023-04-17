The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Dalton J. Kaut, 18, of 8230 Emery Road, Apt. A, in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on April 5.

Kaut had been banned from all Walmart locations after a previous incident.

•An officer was dispatched at about 11:15 p.m. April 10 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Redbud Drive residence.

The officer made contact with a 42-year-old man there who said no altercation had taken place and it was just him yelling at his dog.

The officer spoke with a 41-year-old woman there who said there had been an argument but not a domestic disturbance.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.