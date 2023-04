Houston police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing juveniles.

They are Cheyenne Dodds and Cassidy Dodds, 17.

Cheyenne is 5’4”, 114 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Cassidy is 5’4”, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They were reported missing by family on Monday morning. If you have seen them or know where they are, contact the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999.