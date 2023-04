The Houston Police Department will participate in the annual DEA National Prescription Takeback on April 22 at Houston Walmart Supercenter.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is a time to rid medicine cabinets of all old and expired prescription medications.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.