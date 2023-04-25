Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during the first quarter of 2023 was up, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $225,568 for the first three months of the year. That’s up about 2.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $238,037. That’s an increase of about 3.6 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $56,402 in the first quarter of 2023. That’s up about 2 percent from the first three months of 2022.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $56,402 in the first quarter of this year. That is an increase of about 2 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $35,973 for the year. That’s up 37.4 percent from the first three months of 2022.