It was an incredible showing.

Houston went 18 rounds undefeated in the Small School National Championship Tournament in Chicago before falling in the 19th round to an Illinois team, Southwest A, 455-190

Houston’s Scholar Bowl team defeated Fair Grove, 485-325, on Sunday morning to advance.

Houston was the only undefeated team at the event in the public schools division after 18 rounds. The event features the top small school quiz bowl teams in the country. It was at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago.

Members of the team are Bennie Cook, Andy Durham, Emily Honeycutt and Tyler Lawson. Jason Pounds is the coach.