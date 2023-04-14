Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters following their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The board:

•Accepted the resignations of McKayla Culver, elementary teacher; Chris Reese, building trades teacher/Skills sponsor; Rodney Preheim, middle school assistant track coach; Jessica Meier, middle school cheer coach; Linda Buchanan, instructional coach; and Stacy Fletcher, special education director. They are effective at the end of the school year.

•Employed Haydee Raymond, art club sponsor; Jennifer Johnson, Beta Club co-sponsor; Todd McKinney, high school assistant track coach; and Hershel Williams, high school student council co-sponsor. All are for the next school year.

The board also extended letters of intent to all non-certified employees and extra duty coaches/sponsors. (The lists are attached online)

In other matters,

•Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, updated the board on a discipline issue.

•Approved the purchase of .17 acres for $7,000 on West Spruce Street near the Piney River Technical Center.

•Authorized School Protection Officer training.

•Heard Copley update the board on district certifications.

The closed portion of the meeting lasted about two hours.