Houston Schools has announced it will host its first-ever Decision Day for graduating seniors later this month.

The April 21 event is open to family members of the HHS class of 2023 as well as friends and community members. Decision Day celebrates the next steps for each graduating senior, the district said, whether they are enrolling in college, seeking career training, enlisting in the military or going into the workforce. The event will be at 12:15 p.m. in the new high school gymnasium.

“Our students have worked tirelessly to identify and pursue what’s next for them in life,” said Jeff McNiell, college and career advisor at Houston Schools. “This is one of the biggest life transitions they will experience, so we want to celebrate with them no matter where that next step leads them and continue to encourage them to be their absolute best in whatever they do.”

Houston board member Charlie Malam is the guest speaker at the event. A 1981 graduate, Malam served as a teacher, coach, middle school and high school principal during his 21 years at Houston Schools.

“Decision Day is part of a larger effort by our district to support students to prepare for lifelong success,” said HHS Counselor Tara Volk. “We invite family, friends and the public to join us to celebrate the path our students are taking beyond high school. We are proud of them.”

For more information, contact Volk at tvolk@houston.k12.mo.us or McNiell at jmcniell@houston.k12.mo.us.