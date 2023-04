Hunters in Texas County have killed 227 turkeys since the spring firearms began Monday, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In Texas County, the breakdown shows: adult gobblers (192) and juvenile gobblers (35).

Top counties in the state are: Franklin (354), Callaway (348), Osage (307), Gasconade (274), Phelps (260), Miller (259), Sainte Genevieve (246), Maries (241) and Texas (227).