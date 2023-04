Hunters in Texas County have killed 333 turkeys since the spring firearms began Monday, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Conservation on Sunday. Texas County is ranked seventh in the state.

In Texas County, the breakdown shows: adult gobblers (282), juvenile gobblers (49) and bearded hen (2).

Top counties in the state are: Franklin (479), Callaway (432), Osage (406), Gasconade (372), Phelps (360), Miller (339), and Texas (333).

The season ends on May 7.