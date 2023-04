Hunters in Texas County killed 96 turkeys on Monday, the opening day of the spring season.

Leading the state was Callaway County with 163.

In the county, hunters killed 83 adult gobblers and 13 juvenile turkeys.

Top counties in the state following Callaway were: Osage (162), Franklin (156), Gasconade (145), Miller (123), Sainte Genevieve (122) and Maries (122).