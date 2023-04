An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died early Sunday, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Nathan Emery, 25, was declared dead at 12:59 a.m.

He was serving a five-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance exceeding 35 grams from Ray County.

Emery had been in prison since September 2020.

An autopsy will be conducted, the department said.