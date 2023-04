Isabel M. Hess, 91, passed away April 5, 2023. She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Las Animas, Colo., to Frank R. and Clellian M. Portrey.

She and Donald R. Hess married Sept. 19, 1953. They worked side by side for many years.

Mrs. Hess is survived by her husband, Donald R. Hess; daughter, Donna J. Hess; son, Stan D. Hess; a grandson; two great-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, her sisters, Dielda Lipscomb and Lois Nelson; and brother, Lester Portrey, preceded her in death.

The Hesses lived in St. Charles, where they raised their family. Mrs. Hess enjoyed gardening, raising vegetables, berries and beautiful flowers.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Ozark Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.