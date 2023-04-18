On a blustery day perfect for sailing, John “Jack” Alpers, Jr. sailed into the immortal seas. He left this world on April 16, 2023, surrounded by his devoted daughters.

Jack was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Bloomington, Ill., to John “Pat” Alpers and Violet (Hall) Alpers. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in agricultural economics and earned his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1959. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for two years.

In 1959, Jack moved to Cabool, Mo., to practice law. He served people throughout southwest Missouri, including the counties of Texas, Wright, Howell and Douglas for more than 58 years. He also served stints as Texas County Prosecuting Attorney and City Attorney for Cabool. He was a proud member of Kiwanis Club of Cabool, Kabul Nursing Home Council, the Missouri Bar Association and the Bennett Springs Barristers Club.

While his law practice brought him to the Ozarks, his love for the outdoors and nature kept him there. He loved canoeing the area rivers, sailing for hours and exploring the forests. Captain Jack spent 91 years living life to the fullest. He loved big and lived big. He took immense pride in his three devoted daughters, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A friend to all, he was always the life of the party and at his weekly poker game. He traveled the world and was a connoisseur of jazz, martinis and craft beer. One of his few flaws: being a Cubs fan, but we forgive him and we’re glad he got to see them win a World Series.

Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Loren Alpers and his wife, Carol; and his son-in-law/first mate Dan Springer.

Jack is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Alpers of Kansas City, Kan.; Melissa Alpers-Springer and Beth Alpers, both of Columbia; his grandchildren, Kate Springer and her husband Brent Ehrhardt of St. Louis, Emily Springer of Columbia, and Paul Springer and his wife Paige Runge of Columbia; his three great-granddaughters, Adelaide, Eloise and Quinn Ehrhardt of St. Louis; nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to count. Eternal gratitude goes to Kelly Hensley and Susan Gould for the care they provided, which enabled Jack to live his best life until the very end.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quinn’s Special Needs in Memory of Jack Alpers, c/o the funeral home or Peoples Community Bank of Cabool.

