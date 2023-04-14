Karla Kay (Zook) Shaver, age 63, passed away at her home in Springfield, Mo., on March 25, 2023. She was born March 7, 1960.

Karla grew up in West Plains, Mo., and graduated with the West Plains class of 1978.

Karla loved searching for arrowheads, spending time outdoors and at the river and most importantly, loving her grandchildren.

Karla was preceded in death by her father Larry Zook, lifelong companion Jim Shaver and all grandparents.

Karla is survived by seven grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaynan, Gavin, Cohen, Collin, Kayson and Karli; her mother, Kay Zook and Gene, Houston, Mo.; her daughter, Destiny Monteleon and husband Paul, Springfield Mo.; son, Dustin Tuner, Springfield, Mo.; son, Logan Pitts and Jasmine Springfield, Mo.; brother, Kevin Zook and wife Glenda, West Plains, Mo.; and sister, Karmen Cressman and husband Scott, West Plains, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Karla was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service for Karla was at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID