Emmett Kelly Clown Festival

presented by Walmart and sponsored by The Durham Co.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday

Kindergarten Circus

It’s the greatest show on earth and a favorite, the annual kindergarten circus at Hiett Gymnasium on Pine Street. Special plaque presentation to recognize the contribution of the annual program to the area’s culture.

7 p.m. Friday • 7 p.m. Saturday

Willy Wonka Broadway

The Stars Foundation presents, “Willy Wonka Broadway” at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

9 a.m. Saturday

5K Run/Walk

Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday; check-in at 8 a.m. Plus a fun run for children up to 12. Winners on the stage at 10 a.m. Questions? Ann Tottingham at 417-967-3711.

Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday • Car show

Welding program at Piney River Technical Center to sponsor a car show on Saturday. Begins at 9 a.m. with awards at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $15 per vehicle with proceeds going to welding program. Information? avandiver@houston.k12.mo.us

Grandstand Entertainment Entertainment at the grandstand at Pine Street and Grand Avenue. Featuring Kirk Pierce (11 a.m. to noon), James VanKirk (1 to 3 p.m.), the HHS Jazz Band (3:15 – 4:15 p.m.), the STARS Foundation and short skits by all the clowns. Meet Stasia Kelly, daughter of Kelly Sr., along with Chris Berry of the Circus Historical Society. You’ll also find Sparkie the Clown. Here is a detailed schedule: 10 a.m. – Sparkie welcome 5K winners recognized 10:30 a.m. Letter from Gov. Mike Parson; Mayor Viki Narancich speaks 10:40 a.m. Clown Skit 11 a.m. – noon Kirk Pierce Noon – 1p.m. STARS Foundation: Cloggers and Musicians 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. James VanKirk 3 p.m. Clown skits 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Houston High School Jazz Band 4:20 p.m. Clown Skits Recognition on stage is expected for the chili cookoff, art students and clown parade winners.

11:30 a.m. Saturday

Chili Contest

Applications at city hall. Chili must be at festival (main stage) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for tasting. Entry fee is $10 per crock pot with proceeds benefiting the HHS Band. Prizes awarded. Need information? etapen@houston.k12.mo.us.

Clowns gather on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival.

1 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Parade

Clowns fill downtown Houston for the annual parade. Shriners from Springfield will attend, along with fan favorites: Sparky (president of the World Clown Association), Rich the Clown, Handy Andy and Blossom (Curt and Diana Patty of the St. Louis area). Prizes presented to clowns for most creative, best costume and funniest. (Sign up at the grandstand table)

Window Contest

$250 prize from Houston Herald for top window display at business in Houston. Call city hall at 417-967-3348 to register for judging.

Vendors

Lots of vendors are registered for this year’s festival, celebrating the 125th birthday of Kelly. Forbes at 100 N. Grand Avenue will serve pulled pork sandwiches and desserts. An art coloring contest is planned. The drawing can be picked up in advance. Red noses also are available.

T-shirts, other items

Don’t forget to get your collectible T-shirt for this year’s festival! Inflatables at the Lone Star Plaza. A quilt raffle is underway. You can purchase tickets at the grandstand table. Proceeds benefit an art scholarship for an HHS senior.

Need information? Contact Summer at Houston City Hall, 417-967-3348.