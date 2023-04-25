The Missouri FFA Association recognized Lacey Wuertley of the Summersville FFA chapter as the Area 13 Star in Placement. She is the daughter of Charles and Heather Wuertley of Summersville. Her advisor is Amanda Bell.

Area Stars in Placement are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 13 includes 26 chapters in the South Central District.

American Family Insurance sponsors the 16 area Star in Placement awards and the State Star in Placement Award.

Wuertley’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working on her family’s multi-generational farm in Summersville where she works with cattle, poultry, swine and dairy cattle. She owns a small herd of cow-calf pairs and sells calves biannually. Wuertley also plants and maintains a one-acre vegetable garden which includes approximately 16 varieties of produce. She also assists with mowing, tedding, raking and baling alfalfa throughout the summer and combining wheat and field corn.

As an FFA member, Wuertley has served her chapter as the reporter and president. She has been recognized as the top fruit salesman in her chapter three times.

In addition to FFA, Wuertley is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Beta Club. She is also a part of the softball and cross country teams.

After high school graduation, Wuertley’s plans to attend a two-year college to complete her general education requirements using her A+ Scholarship. After graduation, she will consider transferring to a four-year university to study agriculture or conservation. She plans to pursue a career involving animals and continue to farm.