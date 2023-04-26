Three people were arrested and face multiple felony charges following the execution of a search warrant that led to the discovery of illegal narcotics Monday in Houston.

Houston Police Department Chief Brad Evans said that officers with his department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the South Central Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of N. Industrial Drive following a long-term investigation.

Evans said that during the search of the residence and a vehicle at the location, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, controlled prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.

A man and two women present at the location are charged.

Anthony C. White, 37, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston is charged with first-degree drug trafficking (over statutory amount) and possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony).

Barbara S. Dunkin, 32, of 1084 N. Industrial Dr., Unit C, in Houston, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking (a class B felony) and possession of a controlled substance.

Anna L. Couch, 59, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

All three suspects are in the Texas County Jail, each with a bond set at $500,000.