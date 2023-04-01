The local family who lost a loved one in the tragedy Monday in Nashville announced Friday night they would create the Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus Creative Center at the new Texas County Library in Houston.

The news came at a community service at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus. The event was organized by the Houston Ministerial Alliance. Nicole Kell, a local classmate and friend of Katy, Evelyn’s mother, made the announcement.

“It will be an area of light, creation and beauty for old and young. Just like Evelyn,” according to a family statement.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to: Houston Community Foundation, P.O. Box 156, Houston, Mo. 65483.

Services for Evelyn, 9, were Friday in Nashville. A graveside burial was on Saturday.

Service held Friday night in Houston