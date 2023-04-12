A south-central Missouri man was indicted April 11 by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest.

Justin Lee Massey, 39, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

The indictment alleges that Massey stole timber from federal property in Howell County between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. The indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, which would require Massey to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the alleged violation, including a money judgment of $30,000.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the U.S. Forestry Service.