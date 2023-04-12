Margaret Marie Smith was born March 30, 1941, at Unionville, Mo., to Wilbur Verne and Hester Floy (Colter) Cowan. After her mother passed away at a young age she was adopted by Bill and Rose James. She entered her heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 82.

She was united in marriage to Miles Owen Smith on June 30, 1957, and they were blessed with five children, Wayne C.W., Mark, Loretta, Mike and Gary and later adopted two grandchildren, Brandy and Michael, who they lovingly raised as their own.

Margaret was saved at Midvale Church on Feb. 15, 1981, and was an active member for over 40 years serving as a Sunday School teacher. She and Miles also served as the caretakers of Simmons Baptist Camp for five years.

Margaret loved babies and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, working on puzzles and attending church activities. She also loved to put out a huge garden and canning her large bounty of produce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Hester Cowan and Bill and Rose James; her husband, Miles Smith, and three sisters.

Margaret is survived by her children, Wayne C.W. Smith, Mark Smith and wife Kimi, Loretta Bailey and Kerry, Mike Smith, Gary Smith and wife Donna, Brandy Mohrman and husband Eddie and Michael Smith and Trish; a brother, Aaron “Jimmy” Cowan; a sister, Darline Robbins; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren as well as many other family members and friends.

Margaret had a bright personality and was so easy to love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services are 4 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Midvale Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Bob Brooks and Colleen Bradford officiating. Interment was in the Midvale Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID