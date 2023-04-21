Mavis Patricia Hess, 88, of Bellevue, Ill., passed away peacefully at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born on June 16, 1934, in Houston, Mo., to George and Ethel McKinney. She married Larry Eugene Hess on June 7, 1952. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Irene Crowley, Opal Castlemen, Fern Hart and brothers Travis McKinney and Bill McKinney.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Jerry) Bredemen of Canton, Ill. Terry (Deb) Hess of Hanna City, Ill., Teresa (Rick) Kemp of Anderson, S.C. She also is survived by five grandchildren:

Greg Fulton of Colona, Ill., Carrissa (Joey) Johnson of Palm Harbor, Fla., Stacey (David) Appel of Germantown Hills, Ill., Angela Beyer of Mapleton, Ill. and Andrew Hess of Bellevue, Ill. She also is survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by brother Jack (Sidnee) McKinney of Roseville, Calf., sister-in-law Myrna Kay (Jim) Pfister of Summerville, S.C., and brother-in-law Donald Hess of St. Charles, Mo., along with several nieces and nephews.

Mavis loved to sew, quilting and do crafts along with working in her flowers and garden. In her younger days she was active in volleyball, bowling, camping and was always involved in Girl Scouts and PTA with her children.

Services were Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel at 4 p.m. with visitation one hour before services. She was laid to rest in Houston, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 4722 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, Ill. 61614.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. Davison-Fulton.com for the Hess family.

