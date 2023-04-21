Montauk Mill will be highlighted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Montauk State Park east of Licking.

The day will celebrate life in the Ozarks when the old mill was still in business. Free tours will be available all day.

Demonstrations on blacksmithing, atlatl throwing, log hewing, wood carving, Dutch oven cooking, weaving, rope-making, wood carving, beekeeping, chocolate making and more will showcase historic skills used in the 20th century.

Local artisans will also showcase the finest homemade pottery, jewelry, clothing and more.

To learn more call, 573-548-2201.