A Mountain Grove teenager was hurt early Thursday in an accident on King Road about four miles east of her hometown.

Tpr. Zayne Tate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2010 Hyundai driven by Chloey T. Stewart, 18, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Stewart, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage.