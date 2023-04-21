A circuit judge on Tuesday ordered an update be given Aug. 22 on a Texas County murder case.

A plea or trial setting is set that day for Tommie K. Whetzell, 64, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, in November 2007.

Luebbert’s body was at a residence in the Tyrone area where multiple bullet holes were found in a front window. An investigation was opened, but the case was never solved. An effort by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the national true crime series, “Cold Justice,” led to charges against Whetzell last year.

If convicted, Whetzell faces life in prison.