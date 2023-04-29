Nadine June Michel, 84, was born June 30, 1938, at Hartshorn, Mo., to William Jefferson and Eva Ethel Ireland Stringer. She passed away April 26, 2023, at her home in Hartshorn, Mo.

She married Charles Wayne Michel on June 18, 1955, and they had five children: Lonnie, Denny, Jeannie, Curt and Kelli.

She was saved and baptized at a young age and was a member of Hartshorn Assembly of God Church since May 1955. She served as secretary/treasurer for more than 30 years. She loved the Lord and was faithful to attend services as long as her health permitted. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Eva; her husband, Charles; brother, Donald; sisters, Ruthene Gift and Glenda Stoops, as well as two infant brothers and one infant sister; granddaughter, Jackie Michel and grandson Tyler Smith.

Mrs. Michel is survived by sons, Lonnie of Powersite, Denny of Hartshorn, daughter Jeannie of Licking, son Curt of Hartshorn and daughter Kelli of Summersville; brother, Doug Stringer and sisters, Norma Burch and Macel Anderson; and eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren

Mrs. Michel played the guitar and taught some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play also. She enjoyed painting classes and making lap quilts with her dear friend Maggie Cobb. Sewing quilts and clothing for her family was another of her many talents, along with cooking and flower gardening. While raising her family with her husband, lifelong memories were made with the many hours spent fishing, hunting and camping.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Steelman and the Rev. Harvey Hoffman officiating. Interment is in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.

Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net