A Mountain View man was injured in an accident Sunday afternoon south of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cooper A. Creighton, 44, was driving a southbound 1996 Jeep Cherokee that ran off Highway O, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and overturned.

Creighton, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View.

The vehicle had moderate damage.

Members of the Summersville Fire Department assisted.