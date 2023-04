This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston’s Parents as Teachers program will organize a “Night at the Ballgame” at 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Houston High School baseball field.

The event is free for every child age 5 and under.

Participants will be able to run the bases, meet the players and enjoy a snack.

The Tigers will play Thayer.

In case of rain, the event is April 11.