U.S. 60 in multiple counties — including Texas — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement striping.

This section of roadway is located from the Wright County line through Texas, Shannon, Carter, Butler and Stoddard Counties to the Scott County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Monday, May 1

The work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.