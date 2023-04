Summersville Friends of the Library will host its annual plant and book sale at the Summersville Library from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Varieties of plants have been donated for the sale by Stability Farm Greenhouse at Hartshorn, Summersville Friends of the Library members and several individuals from the community.

Proceeds help the group to fund the many activities provided by the library through the year.