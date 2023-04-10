The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Torie L. Connell, 23, of Crocker, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on April 2.

•Stephanie L. Burton, 35, of 11359 Dunn Drive in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 12 and 15.

•Evan R. Spencer, 19, of 11456 Pineview Drive in Licking, was issued citations for careless and imprudent driving and failure to properly signal on April 6.

An officer wrote the tickets after Spencer was allegedly driving carelessly near the Big Red Building and Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus while an event was going on and lots of people were present.

•James L. Hatcher, 44, of 212 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for unlawful disposal (illegal burning) on March 20.

An officer cited Hatcher for allegedly burning trash in the backyard of his residence.