A Raymondville man faces a pair of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of sexual misconduct involving two 8-year-old children.

James W. Crider, 76, of Raymondville, is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies received a report on March 30 that two juvenile victims under the age of 8 had been sexually abused. A deputy made arrangements for a forensic interview of the victims at the child advocacy center, Lindsey said.

Based on information developed during the investigation, Crider was interviewed on April 7 and admitted to sexual contact with the children, but blamed the contact on the actions of the children.

He is incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $500,000 bond.