Sales taxes collected in Texas County all finished up in March, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $84,678 for the month. That was up 32.2 percent from the same period a year ago. For the year, $200,131 has been collected. That’s up $48,763 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $122,537 for the month, an increase of $6,105 for the month. For the year, each totals $353,875, an increase of 10.3 percent from last year’s first quarter.

A third-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $231,256 from the first quarter of 2023. Collections began Oct. 1.