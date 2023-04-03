Southbound Highway 137 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews construct sidewalks. This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The approximate section of roadway is located between Junction Street and Chick Johnston Street in Raymondville.

Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, through Monday, April 17.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.