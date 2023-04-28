The Success R-6 School District has been awarded a $50,000 School Safety Grant to implement safety measures within the school district. The competitive grant was part of a $20 million allocation announced by Gov. Mike Parson to improve school security.

Local education agencies in Missouri districts were chosen through a competitive award system with student population, relative building age and security measure updates and need as part of the determining criteria. The grant award amount for each chosen district was based on school enrollment.

Stephanie McKinney is the superintendent.