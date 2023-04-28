Teddy (Ted) D. Martin departed this world April 23, 2023, at the age of 83 at his home in Elk Creek, Mo. Ted was the son of Jesse and Lilly Belle (Palmer) Martin. He was born July 24, 1939, in Hartville, Mo.

Later he moved to Waynesville, Mo., where he graduated high school, then moved to Cabool, Mo., where he met the love of his life, Merlene Arthur and the two were married Dec. 1, 1961. To this union, three daughters were born, Ladonna, Carri and Kesha. Ted received Christ as his savior at an early age and attended church regularly.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Merlene; daughter, Carri McBride; his parents; two brothers, Jesse (JR) and Don Martin; one sister, Mary Lawler; and one great-granddaughter, Kayden Sloan.

He is survived by daughter, Ladonna Lezak and husband, Stephen of Elk Creek, Mo.; daughter, Kesha Martin of Springfield, Mo.; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ellis Martin and wife of Branson, Mo.

Ted was the parts manager for Honeycutt Chevrolet until changing to Will Motors. Then he went to Wehr Motors where he retired. He worked on Honeycutt Ranch as a turkey and deer guide; guiding some prominent people of Mid-America Dairymen such as John Hammons and Ray Selvey, to name a couple, and worked as a groundskeeper around the farm.

Ted loved his family, gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards with family and friends, and most of all, his grandkids, and great grandkids. He will truly be missed.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

