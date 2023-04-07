The Texas County coroner was named Thursday to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, Gov. Mike Parson said.

Marie Lasater, of Licking, was appointed to the panel.

Lasater has served as the Texas County coroner since 2017. She is a board certified Fellow with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, certified by the American Association of Suicidology and is a member of the American Association of Forensic Scientists.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in nursing administration from Medical University of South Carolina.