The two-day spring youth turkey season is underway in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County is tied for third place with 29.

The top county is Osage with 39. Franklin and Miller are tied for second with 32. Gasconade and Texas each have 29 on Sunday morning. The season began Saturday, April 1.

In all, 1,253 have been killed in the state. The youth season ends Sunday.