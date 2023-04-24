Last week we celebrated National Librarian Appreciation and this week is National Library week.

I and the Texas County Library Board appreciate these librarians so much:

•Houston – Darnella Robbins, Tiffany Davy and Hannah Sawyer.

•Cabool – Liza Cannon and Del Hicks.

•Licking – Brandie Smith and Lee Ann Akins.

•Summersville – Diana Richardson and Kathie Cox.

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and we have two new books in for kids to enjoy: “Coqui In The City” by Normar Perez and “Frida Kahlo” by Silvia Lopez.

You won’t want to miss our giant book sale at the Houston branch this Friday (April 28) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fill a Texas County Library canvas bag for $10. Books will be priced individually as well. Cash or check only please. All proceeds benefit the Texas County libraries.

Save the date for our children’s Summer Reading Program which will start June 1 at all branches! The theme this year is “All Together Now – Building a Community with Kindness.” More information soon.

Did you know that all Texas County libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the warmer weather approaches, stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI, and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. And be sure to “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.