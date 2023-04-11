Don’t you just love spring?

It’s the time of year when things come alive and beauty is commonplace. It’s almost like a natural revival or an awakening.

Flowers are blooming.

Tiny tree frogs sing their huge songs at night.

Flocks of geese can be seen (and heard) flying overhead in a northerly direction.

There are lots of calves in the pastures.

Redbud trees add brilliant color to still-leafless forested areas.

Men, women and children talk about going fishing again.

Baby eagles shriek and squawk from their nest high in the trees above the river.

The dogs’ outdoor water bowl doesn’t bear a coat of ice almost every morning.

Rabbits can be seen darting around on gravel roads.

Breezes aren’t always associated with wind-chill factors.

Turtles lounge in the sun next to the river or pond.

Grilling out is once again feasible.

You can keep the windows open in the house and roll them down in your car.

And you can finally get the veggies and other stuff planted in your garden.

But of course, the arrival of spring means that far warmer conditions will dominate the Ozarks before we know it, and certain aspects of life will adjust accordingly.

The word “humidity” and the phrase “heat index” will pop up regularly in weather forecasts.

Cars with defective air conditioning compressors will be a nightmare to drive.

The house’s windows will have to be shut, even at night.

Watering the plants will be necessary.

And the gravel roads will be very, very dusty.

But the arrival of the heat also means that swimming in cold, spring-fed rivers will be a refreshing way to spend a sultry afternoon.

Getting sand between your toes while walking on an ocean beach will sound lovely.

Wearing shorts and t-shirts will be standard procedure.

A cold beverage will be a welcome blessing.

And you can take advantage of the fresh goodies growing in that garden you planted.

Anyway, life in the Ozarks – here in the middle of a giant continent – is all about expecting the unexpected when it comes to weather and weather-related circumstances. Yep, we get it all, from single digits to triple digits, from flooding to drought, and from extended stretches of tranquility to sudden outbreaks of scary storms.

And sometimes we get it all in a single day (especially during springtime).

But again, don’t you just love spring?

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. His columns are posted online at www.houstonherald.com. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.