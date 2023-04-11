The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 43-year-old man reported on April 3 that two bull gates valued at $58 and a game camera valued at $159 had been stolen from his property on Highway AH at Plato.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on March 28 to a report of trespassing at a Cessna Road residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a man there who said he was contracted by a real estate company to clean out a house at the location after a 40-year-old man had been evicted. The man told the officer that when he arrived, the tenant was there with a small dog and ran away when he was seen.

The deputy searched the area for the man, but didn’t find him. The real estate company declined to press charges.