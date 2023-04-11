The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 43-year-old man reported on April 3 that two bull gates valued at $58 and a game camera valued at $159 had been stolen from his property on Highway AH at Plato.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on March 28 to a report of trespassing at a Cessna Road residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a man there who said he was contracted by a real estate company to clean out a house at the location after a 40-year-old man had been evicted. The man told the officer that when he arrived, the tenant was there with a small dog and ran away when he was seen.

The deputy searched the area for the man, but didn’t find him. The real estate company declined to press charges.

Texas County Jail admissions

The Texas County Jail photograph
The Texas County Jail.

April 2

Megan Holcomb – DWI, assault on law officer, resisting arrest

April 3

Carey D. Cooper – possession of controlled substance

April 5

Felicia Batchelor – Shannon County warrant

Denise Warren – Wright County hold

Orion Greeney – probation and parole warrant

Jordan Blake – driving while revoked

April 6

Victor Hall – possession of controlled substance

Bridgette Love – possession of controlled substance

Torie Connell – stealing, property damage

Paige Cook – possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

Angela Vestal – DWI

Morgan Bittle – warrant

April 7

Jessica Shehorn – delivery of controlled substance

James Crider – sodomy, incest

Steven Shriver – warrant

