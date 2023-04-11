The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 43-year-old man reported on April 3 that two bull gates valued at $58 and a game camera valued at $159 had been stolen from his property on Highway AH at Plato.
Investigation is ongoing.
•A deputy responded on March 28 to a report of trespassing at a Cessna Road residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a man there who said he was contracted by a real estate company to clean out a house at the location after a 40-year-old man had been evicted. The man told the officer that when he arrived, the tenant was there with a small dog and ran away when he was seen.
The deputy searched the area for the man, but didn’t find him. The real estate company declined to press charges.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 2
Megan Holcomb – DWI, assault on law officer, resisting arrest
April 3
Carey D. Cooper – possession of controlled substance
April 5
Felicia Batchelor – Shannon County warrant
Denise Warren – Wright County hold
Orion Greeney – probation and parole warrant
Jordan Blake – driving while revoked
April 6
Victor Hall – possession of controlled substance
Bridgette Love – possession of controlled substance
Torie Connell – stealing, property damage
Paige Cook – possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
Angela Vestal – DWI
Morgan Bittle – warrant
April 7
Jessica Shehorn – delivery of controlled substance
James Crider – sodomy, incest
Steven Shriver – warrant