Two persons were flown from the scene of an accident Wednesday morning south of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 1970 Chevrolet C10 driven by Ryan S. Davis, 29, of Cabool, crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound 2005 Mercury Sable operated by Bill J. Brown, 90, of West Plains. The Davis vehicle than struck the car about five miles south of Cabool on Highway 181.

Ryan Davis had moderate injuries; Brown’s were serious. Both were wearing seat belts and flown to Cox South in Springfield.

Assisting was MSgt. Dale Pounds.