A 16-year-old boy and a 11-year-old female passenger were injured Wednesday morning in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said an eastbound 2008 Acura ATL ran off the right side of Highway F six miles north of Hartville, struck an embankment and overturned. Both were transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

Both were wearing seat belts, and the vehicle was totaled.