Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked contracts with John Carr, MD, and Corinne Rao, MD, internal medicine physicians, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week.

Carr and Rao, board-certified internal medicine physicians, will practice medicine with inpatients and outpatients at the Medical Office Complex in Houston. They specialize in adult medicine and manage severe long-term illnesses and help patients with multiple, complex chronic conditions.

Carr is a graduate of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Fla. He completed his residency at the University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Rao is a graduate of the Christian Medical College in Vellore, India. She completed her residency at St. Mary’s Health Center in St. Louis.

“Dr. Carr and Dr. Rao will practice medicine in Houston several days each month along with seeing patients in the hospital,” Stace Holland, TCMH chief executive officer, said. “They will be essential to our intensive care unit, and we are very excited to have them both at Texas County.”

Both Carr and Rao’s tentative start dates to begin seeing patients at the clinic is in May. In addition, Carr works as a hospitalist at Phelps Health in Rolla. Rao owns Legacy Locums, LLC and works as a hospitalist at other medical centers.

Helania Wulff, TCMH director of physician recruitment, detailed current recruiting efforts. A board-certified general surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive and advanced endoscopic surgery visited the hospital this week from Louisiana. In addition, two family medicine physicians who intend to practice obstetrics as part of a future practice will visit the hospital in April and May.

“We are actively seeking additional physicians,” Wulff said. “Screening interviews are ongoing with potential candidates.”