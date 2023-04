Two persons were seriously injured Monday — including a Raymondville woman — south of Mountain View, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Wayne M. Sechrest, 26, of Mountain View, was driving a northbound 2007 Saturn Aura that travelled off Highway W and overturned.

Sechrest was flown to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, Lynsey M. Moberly, 45, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.